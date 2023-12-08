Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 29,182 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atkore were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 16.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter worth about $2,930,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Atkore Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.12. 71,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.75. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.