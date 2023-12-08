Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6,035.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,931 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Teradyne worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

