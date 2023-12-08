Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 172,383 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $18,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

VICI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. 1,273,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,208. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VICI. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.