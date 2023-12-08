Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 381,514 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 234.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,514 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $25,496,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 183,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EDR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 204,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,895. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,328 shares of company stock worth $2,013,517. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDR. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

