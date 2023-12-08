Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises about 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $33,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ferguson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.20.

Ferguson stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,631. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

