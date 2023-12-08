Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $186,735,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after purchasing an additional 189,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.30.

COO stock traded down $6.30 on Friday, reaching $338.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.40. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.74 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

