Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 352,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of UDR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 196.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 275,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,042. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

