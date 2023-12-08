Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,553,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after purchasing an additional 900,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.05 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

