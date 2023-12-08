Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:TSN opened at $51.54 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods
In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSN
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 must-own China stocks for the Year of the Dragon
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Biotech reversal confirmed: what’s ahead for the IBB?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.