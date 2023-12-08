Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $51.54 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

