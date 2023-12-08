U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of U-Haul from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UHAL

U-Haul Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of U-Haul stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. U-Haul has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.34%. Analysts predict that U-Haul will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U-Haul

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 132,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.43 per share, with a total value of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,863 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,807.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 429.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the second quarter worth $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 42.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 55.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 760.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.