U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.