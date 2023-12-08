UBS Group Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $13.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.76.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $52,090,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $29,929,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after buying an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

