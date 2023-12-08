UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.96.

UiPath stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,850. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,234,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 210,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 517.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 179,187 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

