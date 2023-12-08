Ultra Price Up 29.9% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $88.73 million and $5.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,785.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.99 or 0.00568762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00120184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002144 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,325,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 352,325,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24585344 USD and is up 17.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,109,849.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

