UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 211,607 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of BOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BOX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BOX by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of BOX opened at $24.21 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,005,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

