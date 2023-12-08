UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 177,500 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.76 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Oppenheimer raised Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

