UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,350,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after purchasing an additional 185,889 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

XENE opened at $39.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

