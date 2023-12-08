UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $80.84 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

