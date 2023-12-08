UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $5.70 Million Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.8 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

