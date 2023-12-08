UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 138,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 163.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Argus upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

