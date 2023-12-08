UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.29, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

