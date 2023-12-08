UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EQT by 15.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $707,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EQT by 30.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 466.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

