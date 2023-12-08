UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $5.75 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.81 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.