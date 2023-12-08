UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $92.71.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.