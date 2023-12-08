UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.26.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $55.18 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

