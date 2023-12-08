UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,299 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI stock opened at $508.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.89 and a 200-day moving average of $508.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

