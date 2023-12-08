UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 201,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.