UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Stephen J. Hemsley Sells 66,081 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $548.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.95. The firm has a market cap of $507.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.