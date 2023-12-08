UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $545.57. 292,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $533.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

