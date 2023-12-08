Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Allan Marshall Buys 90,001 Shares

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) CEO Allan Marshall bought 90,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $84,600.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,754,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,073.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Allan Marshall bought 19,296 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $16,208.64.

Upexi Stock Performance

UPXI opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Upexi, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

