Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $252.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.63. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

