Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,805.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chih Hao Kelvin Tang purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,805.00.

Chih Hao Kelvin Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

On Thursday, October 26th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang acquired 7,600 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Chih Hao Kelvin Tang bought 400 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,240.00.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VLE opened at C$3.07 on Friday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$312.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%. The business had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5689382 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.