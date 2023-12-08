Valor Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

Valor Management LLC reduced its position in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 891,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,383,967 shares during the period. Bird Global accounts for approximately 0.4% of Valor Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valor Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bird Global worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRDS. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bird Global by 289.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Bird Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRDS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 1,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.53. Bird Global Inc has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Insider Transactions at Bird Global

About Bird Global

In other Bird Global news, Director John Ivan Bitove acquired 50,000 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

