VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 0.6% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:HYD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.74. 1,550,566 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

