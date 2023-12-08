Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

