Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.85. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

