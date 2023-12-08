Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $22,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 34.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 29,758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 907,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after buying an additional 87,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.