Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.55. 111,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,537. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

