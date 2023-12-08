Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.23. 351,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,648. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

