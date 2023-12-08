Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0125

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $31.62 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00062249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00023255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,531,303,026 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

