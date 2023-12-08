Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Verastem by 116.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Verastem by 52.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

