Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRDN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $977.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. Analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

