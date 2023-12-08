Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Position Trimmed by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1,589.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,662 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,759,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,725,000 after buying an additional 1,708,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Voya Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,276,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,539,000 after buying an additional 1,406,021 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,145,000 after buying an additional 1,097,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

