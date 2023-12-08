Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $154,060.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $152.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.15. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $410.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

