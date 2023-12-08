Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterdrop had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Waterdrop Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $465.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -0.51. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Waterdrop by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waterdrop by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 87,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Waterdrop from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

