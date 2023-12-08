Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $387.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.11.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $403.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco has a 12 month low of $243.38 and a 12 month high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

