Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

WBS opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.