Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for GameStop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. GameStop has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 307.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $19,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $11,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

