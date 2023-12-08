West Tower Group LLC Acquires New Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

IRDM stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.89%.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

