West Tower Group LLC Buys Shares of 114 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $289.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.51 and its 200-day moving average is $283.17. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

